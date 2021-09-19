HBO Max Unveils First Looks at ‘Peacemaker’ and ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel (Video)

HBO Max dropped the first footage from three of its most anticipated upcoming series including the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That” and the John Cena-led “Suicide Squad” spinoff, “Peacemaker.”

The first looks came in a new brand spot, which also featured Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and new seasons of HBO series “Euphoria,” “Insecure” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

You can watch the video above.

“Peacemaker” will follow Cena’s Peacemaker, who was part of the expansive cast for James Gunn’s quasi-reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which was released in August. The HBO Max series will explore Peacemaker’s origins and “extend the world that Gunn is creating.” Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland also return from “The Suicide Squad.”

“And Just Like That…” will follow the three original characters from “Sex and the City” as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for the 10-episode limited series, while Kim Cattrall, who rounded out “Sex and the City’s” ensemble as Samantha Jones, will not.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four roommates at the prestigious Essex College in Vermont. It stars Dylan Sprouse, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Broadway stars Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

The 11th season of Larry David’s HBO comedy was ordered in June 2020, two months after Season 10 concluded. It will debut sometime later this year.