RuPaul Wins 11th Emmy, Breaking Record for Most Wins for Any Black Person in History

RuPaul Charles is now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmy history.
The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host and executive and won his 11th award on Sunday night for Outstanding Competition Program.
Here’s all the awards he’s won:
2021
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Competition Program – 2021
2020
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program – 2020
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – 2020
Outstanding Competition Program – 2020
2019
Outstanding Competition Program – 2019
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program – 2019
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – 2019
2018
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program – 2018
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program – 2018
He has been nominated for a total of 16 awards, all for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”
RuPaul took the stage Sunday night with longtime collaborator Michelle Visage, “Drag Race” Season 13 winner Symone and finalist Gottmik.
In his acceptance speech Sunday night, RuPaul said, “Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you, and for all you kids out there watching: you have a tribe that is waiting for you. ”
“Come on to Mama Ru!” he concluded.
RuPaul will have plenty of opportunities to expand his record; last month, VH1 announced that the network has greenlit “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” and a second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”
There are also international versions of the show, including in the U.K., Canada, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, and the Philippines.