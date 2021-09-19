RuPaul Wins 11th Emmy, Breaking Record for Most Wins for Any Black Person in History

RuPaul Charles is now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmy history.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host and executive and won his 11th award on Sunday night for Outstanding Competition Program.

Here’s all the awards he’s won:

2021

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Competition Program – 2021

2020

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program – 2020

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – 2020

Outstanding Competition Program – 2020

2019

Outstanding Competition Program – 2019

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program – 2019

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – 2019

2018

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program – 2018

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program – 2018

He has been nominated for a total of 16 awards, all for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

RuPaul took the stage Sunday night with longtime collaborator Michelle Visage, “Drag Race” Season 13 winner Symone and finalist Gottmik.

In his acceptance speech Sunday night, RuPaul said, “Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you, and for all you kids out there watching: you have a tribe that is waiting for you. ”

“Come on to Mama Ru!” he concluded.

RuPaul will have plenty of opportunities to expand his record; last month, VH1 announced that the network has greenlit “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, a new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” and a second season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

There are also international versions of the show, including in the U.K., Canada, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, and the Philippines.