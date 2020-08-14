Emmy-Winning Producer David McKenzie at Center of New York’s Lawsuit to Shut Down NRA

David McKenzie, an Emmy-winning producer and president of the production company Associated Television International Inc., is a prominent figure in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the National Rifle Association, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As the Journal reported on Friday, McKenzie is not explicitly named in the lawsuit but is the “principal stakeholder in several businesses that have business relationships with the NRA” that received over $100 million from the NRA.

The suit also said that “principal stakeholder” paid for NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre’s trips to the Bahamas, that LaPierre used the stakeholder’s 108-foot yacht, which is “equipped with four staterooms, a 16-foot jet boat, and two jet skis” and that LaPierre flew on a private jet to see McKenzie in Los Angeles at least 20 times from 2013 to 2017.

Also Read: New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit to Dissolve National Rifle Association

LaPierre also did not disclose to the association that he received any “gift, gratuity, personal favor, or entertainment with either a retail price or fair market value in excess of $250 from any person or entity that has or is seeking to have a business relationship with, or received funds from, NRA or any NRA Entity,” as he was required to do as an officer of the NRA.

McKenzie, who has produced Daytime Emmy Awards shows and won Daytime Emmys for his directing work, told the Journal that he had not read the suit against the NRA and could not comment on any litigation. Representatives for the NRA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.