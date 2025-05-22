Lisa Ann Walter, Iliza Shlesinger, Bridget Everett and More Join TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase

Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Brenda Song (“Running Point”), Iliza Shlesinger (“Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal”), Christa Miller (“Shrinking”), Sasheer Zamata (“Agatha All Along”), Julianne Nicholson (“Hacks”), Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”), Abby Elliott (“The Bear”) and Wendy McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”) will come together for TheWrap’s Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase, a vibrant celebration of today’s leading female voices in comedy on June 4.



The Emmy-season event will be hosted by acclaimed comedian, actress, writer and producer Whitney Cummings, who will moderate candid panel conversations with the featured performers. These discussions will delve into the comedians’ creative journeys, influences and the evolving landscape for women in the comedy industry.



Taking place at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills, the invite-only evening will begin with a welcome reception at 4:00 p.m., followed by two panel conversations at 5:00 p.m. featuring some of today’s most influential comedic voices.



“We’re thrilled to honor these incredible performers whose work continues to redefine comedy and captivate audiences,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “This event is a celebration of their unique voices and the impact they’re making across television and entertainment.”



The Women of Comedy Emmy Showcase is part of TheWrap’s ongoing commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and celebrating creative excellence throughout awards season.



The event is presented in partnership with Comedy Gives Back — the safety net for the comedy community — offering financial crisis relief, mental health and substance abuse treatment sponsorship, and ongoing community support.

Request to attend here. Attendance is reserved for industry professionals, with priority given to members of the Television Academy (ATAS), affiliated guilds, and WrapPRO.

TheWrap’s Women of Comedy: An Emmy Season Showcase is sponsored by Prime Video, NBC, FX, ABC, Apple TV+, Max, Warner Bros. TV and Disney+.