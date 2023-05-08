Despite the fact Brian Cox’s fierce patriarch Logan Roy appears in only two episodes in the fourth and final season of “Succession,” HBO will submit Cox for Lead Actor in a Drama for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Cox, whose character was shockingly killed off in Episode 3 of Season 4, has previously been nominated twice in the lead category for his portrayal of the prickly multimedia millionaire.

As was the case on the hit series, he’ll be competing with TV sons Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) at this year’s Emmys, which will be held Sept. 18.

Strong has won two back-to-back Emmys in the category. Culkin, whose character is melting down amid taking control of the company with his more ruthless brother, was twice Emmy-nominated as Supporting Actor.

Sunday’s “Succession” episode saw the return of Logan Roy via previously taped footage, which Kendall awkwardly included in a public presentation on the company’s new direction.

Variety first reported the news.