The 73rd Emmy Awards

CBS

Emmys Audience Grows 16% From Last Year to 7.4 Million Viewers

by | September 20, 2021 @ 10:06 AM

Cedric The Entertainer-hosted event scored awards show’s largest audience since 2018

Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards drew 7.4 million total viewers on CBS, besting last year’s all-time low total for the annual TV awards show, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the 2021 show, which aired live from 8-11:15 p.m. ET, was up 16% in total viewers compared to last year. The 7.4 million total eyeballs tally means this year’s Emmys had the largest audience since the Sept. 17, 2018 show, which aired on NBC. The key demo rating for last night’s show is not yet available.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

