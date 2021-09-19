We've Got Hollywood Covered
Emmys Red Carpet: See How the Guys Are Standing Out With the Edgiest Looks (Photos)

From Billy Porter’s ruffled wings to Bowen Yang’s mettalic heels

| September 19, 2021 @ 5:27 PM
After decades of boring tuxes, men's fashion has finally upped its game on Hollywood red carpets, and the walk-up to the 2021 Emmy Awards was no exception. Check out some of the night's more eye-catching looks.

O-T Fagbenle
"The Handmaid's Tale" star and supporting actor nominee O-T Fagbenle in a red and black suit inspired by the Nigerian agbada.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Billy Porter in custom Ashi Studio. "This was supposed to go all the way to the floor," the "Pose" star told E!'s Karamo Brown.

kenan thompson
"Saturday Night Live" and "Kenan" star Kenan Thompson in a pink suit and matching bow tie.

cedric the entertainer
Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer in blue stripes.

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan
"This Is Us" actor Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Sullivan in matching animal prints.

brendan hunt
Brendan Hunt, aka "Ted Lasso's" Coach Beard, in a "Bridgerton"-inspired getup.

bowen yang
"Saturday Night Live" star and first-time nominee Bowen Yang in metallic silver platform heels by the Asian-owned footware brand Syro.

jason sudeikis
"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis in a blue velvet tux by Tom Ford.

Josh O'Connor
"The Crown's" Josh O'Connor in a Loewe suit and flower tie.