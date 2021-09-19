Emmys Red Carpet: See How the Guys Are Standing Out With the Edgiest Looks (Photos)

After decades of boring tuxes, men's fashion has finally upped its game on Hollywood red carpets, and the walk-up to the 2021 Emmy Awards was no exception. Check out some of the night's more eye-catching looks.
Getty Images
"The Handmaid's Tale" star and supporting actor nominee O-T Fagbenle in a red and black suit inspired by the Nigerian agbada.
Getty Images
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Billy Porter in custom Ashi Studio. "This was supposed to go all the way to the floor," the "Pose" star told E!'s Karamo Brown.
Getty Images
"Saturday Night Live" and "Kenan" star Kenan Thompson in a pink suit and matching bow tie.
Getty Images
Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer in blue stripes.
Getty Images
"This Is Us" actor Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Sullivan in matching animal prints.
Getty Images
Brendan Hunt, aka "Ted Lasso's" Coach Beard, in a "Bridgerton"-inspired getup.
Getty Images
"Saturday Night Live" star and first-time nominee Bowen Yang in metallic silver platform heels by the Asian-owned footware brand Syro.
Getty Images
"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis in a blue velvet tux by Tom Ford.
Getty Images
"The Crown's" Josh O'Connor in a Loewe suit and flower tie.