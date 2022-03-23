‘Encanto,’ ‘Coda,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Among Casting Society’s Artios Awards Winners

“Encanto,” “Coda,” “Ted Lasso,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Lovecraft Country,” “West Side Story” and “Pose were among the productions honored by the Casting Society of America on Wednesday as part of the 37th Artios Awards.

The awards were announced without an in-person ceremony, which was canceled in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Categories at this year’s ceremony covered every genre and budget level, thus most of the top contenders for this year’s film awards were included, with the exception of “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Being the Ricardos” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

See the complete winners below.

Film Categories

Animation ENCANTO - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy DON’T LOOK UP – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama WEST SIDE STORY - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy – TIE THE TENDER BAR – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)ZOLA – Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio Or Independent – Drama CODA - Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama THE HUMANS – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama SHIVA BABY – Kate Geller

Short Film

GROWING FANGS – Jessica Munks, Michael MorlaniThe Zeitgeist AwardSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

Television / Theater Categories

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy TED LASSO – Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy CALL MY AGENT – Constance Demontoy

Television Series – Drama POSE – Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)Limited SeriesTHE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY – Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action) ALL THAT – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Animated Series BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

Reality Series QUEER EYE – Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Short Form Series MAPLEWORTH MURDERS – Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

Virtual Theater (new category exclusive for 2022 due to Covid19 shuttering Broadway) TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’ THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA – Stephanie Klapper