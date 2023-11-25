Royal expert Omid Scobie, author of 2020’s “Finding Freedom,” releases his latest book “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” on Tuesday. The book will reportedly address one of the most startling revelations from Oprah Winfrey’s 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: that a member of the royal family was concerned with what color Prince Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Scobie writes that Markle named not one but two people in private letters to King Charles and that he knows who the members of the family/household are, but that “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The author also said that the Duchess of Sussex wrote that “unconscious bias and ignorance” needed to be addressed within the family itself; King Charles is said to have replied that “no ill will” or “casual prejudice” was meant.

Markle declined the opportunity to name the pair while speaking to Winfrey and explained, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

The book will also explore the claim that Queen Camilla personally thanked news personality Piers Morgan for calling Markle “Pinocchio Princess.” Following the revelation that the Duchess of Sussex had experienced suicidal ideation while pregnant with Archie, Morgan said in a since-deleted tweet that he “wouldn’t believe [Meghan] if she read me a weather report.”

After Morgan used the nickname in his column, Queen Camilla is said to have expressed “gratitude” that he “was standing up” to Markle.