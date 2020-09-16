Go Pro Today

‘Enemies of the State’ Director Had Actors ‘Lip Syncing’ to Audio of Hacker Asylum Seeker (Video)

TIFF 2020: Sonia Kennebeck directs the documentary about the case of Matthew DeHart

| September 16, 2020 @ 3:42 PM Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 3:46 PM

Sonia Kennebeck’s documentary film “Enemies of the State” is a film about the “elusive nature of truth,” as TheWrap’s review describes it, made even more complicated by the remarkable re-enactments that work to blend the fact and fiction of the story.

Kennebeck’s film tells the story of Matthew DeHart, a hacker seeking asylum in Canada claiming to being hunted and investigated by the FBI, only for the film to unravel a much deeper conspiracy involving a child pornography ring and accusations of government torture.

But when the filmmakers obtained access to the real audio file of DeHart’s asylum hearing, it proved to be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Also Read: 'Enemies of the State' Film Review: Powerful Documentary Cuts to the Heart of Internet-Era Persecution and Paranoia

“There was a full asylum hearing in Toronto, and we actually were able to get access to the real audio recording where the family and particularly the lead character Matt DeHart is retelling his own story, including all that you just mentioned, the government interrogations, this whole spy story that developed,” Kennebeck told TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman as part of the Virtual Studio at TIFF. “And so we had the audio, which is such a real, true document, so we then had the idea to re-create the images. So what the actors are basically doing is lip syncing to the real audio.”

“Enemies of the State” dissects the nature of conspiracy theories and why they can be so attractive, and Kennebeck says that all of the revelations throughout the course of the film are the same discoveries they made while researching their documentary thriller.

“We really didn’t know how it would end or where the research and investigation would lead us,” she says. “It does mirror our journey of investigation as well, and the discoveries that you see in the film is the way we discovered the story ourselves.”

Check out TheWrap’s interview with Kennebeck on “Enemies of the State” above.

Regina King, Viggo Mortensen and More Portraits From TheWrap's Virtual Toronto Studio (Photos)

  • TIFF 2020 gallery split
  • Regina King Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Aldis Hodge Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Leslie Odom Jr Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Eli Goree Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Viggo Mortensen Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Rosamund Pike Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Eiza Gonzalez Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • J Blakeson Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Connie Britton Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Florian Zeller Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Amir El-Masry Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Ben Sharrock Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Chloe Grace Moretz Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Roseanne Liang Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Katherine Waterson Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Dawn Porter Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Danielle Macdonald Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Emma Seligman Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Rachel Sennott Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Dianna Agr Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Molly Gordon Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Polly Draper Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Joel Bakan Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Jennifer Abbott Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Jessica Barden Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Michael Dweck Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Gregory Kershaw Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Ross Stewart Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Tomm Moore Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Sam Pollard Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Tracey Deer Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
  • Sonia Kennebeck Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
1 of 34

TIFF 2020: Chloë Grace Moretz, Rosamund Pike, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stop by TheWrap’s virtual studio

View In Gallery

Related Content