‘English Teacher’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

The critically acclaimed comedy will return after a controversial report about its creator, Brian Jordan Alvarez

English Teacher
Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez in "English Teacher" (Photo Credit: Richard Ducree/FX)

“English Teacher,” one of the buzziest comedies of the 2024 television season, will officially be coming back for a Season 2.

The 10-episode installment is expected to premiere in 2025.

“‘English Teacher’ was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement to press. “We look forward to the new season.”

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, “English Teacher” follows Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas. Most of the series revolves Evan grandstanding, often about his liberal beliefs, often to be defeated time and time again by his own ego and short-sightedness. As he navigates his relationships with his friends, co-workers, students and on-again, off-again boyfriend, the series asks, “can you really be your full self at your job?”

More to come …

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

