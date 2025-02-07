‘English Teacher’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

“English Teacher,” one of the buzziest comedies of the 2024 television season, will officially be coming back for a Season 2.

The 10-episode installment is expected to premiere in 2025.

“‘English Teacher’ was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said in a statement to press. “We look forward to the new season.”

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, “English Teacher” follows Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas. Most of the series revolves Evan grandstanding, often about his liberal beliefs, often to be defeated time and time again by his own ego and short-sightedness. As he navigates his relationships with his friends, co-workers, students and on-again, off-again boyfriend, the series asks, “can you really be your full self at your job?”

More to come …