'Enola Holmes 3' Embraces Watson and Moriarty as Production Begins on Threequel

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Netflix's private detective

millie-bobby-brown-enola-holmes-2
Legendary/Netflix

The game is once again afoot, as Netflix’s third “Enola Holmes” movie is now in production. And in the threequel, two more classic characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s works return.

After first appearing as Ms. Mira Troy, Lord McIntyre’s private secretary, in “Enola Holmes 2,” Sharon Duncan-Brewster was revealed in the sequel to actually be the criminal mastermind Moriarty — and she’ll be back to play the character for the third film.

Meanwhile, the credits scene of “Enola Holmes 2” also introduced Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, as Enola sends him to Sherlock as a potential roommate. He’ll also be returning for the third film.

But, as always, Enola Holmes remains our hero in this series and she’ll be played once again by Netflix favorite Millie Bobby Brown. What’s in store for the young detective this time around? Well, a trip to Malta, for starters.

According to the logline, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Louis Partridge are also set to return for “Enola Holmes 3,” as Sherlock, Eudoria and Tewkesbury, respectively.

The film is directed by Philip Barantini, the filmmaker who most recently helmed Netflix’s breakout hit series “Adolescence.” Meanwhile, Jack Thorne, who wrote the first two “Enola Holmes” films, returns to pen the third, once again based on “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes and Alex Garcia produce for Legendary Entertainment, while Millie Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown produce for PCMA Productions. Jake Bongiovi (Millie Bobby Brown’s husband) and Isobel Richards executive produce for PCMA, and Joshua Grode executive produces for Legendary Entertainment. Michael Dreyer also executive produces.

The first two “Enola Holmes” films are now streaming on Netflix.

