‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is a ‘Wild Child’ – and the Sister of Sherlock Holmes (Video)

The game is afoot — but the rules are different this time

| August 25, 2020 @ 7:32 AM Last Updated: August 25, 2020 @ 7:55 AM

If you thought Sherlock Holmes was clever, just wait until you meet his little sister, Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown in the upcoming Netflix movie.

The “Stranger Things” star is no lady in the streaming film’s title role — she’s a “wild child,” as big brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) describes her. Enola, which backwards spells “Alone,” is a watcher, a listener and a fighter. She sure as hell is no embroiderer (or glove owner, for that matter).

Watch the trailer via the video above.

In next month’s release on the streaming service, the Holmes siblings reunite to find their missing — and highly eccentric — mother.

The game is afoot, and women in the late 19th-century England were never so badass.

Here is the movie’s logline: When Enola Holmes-Sherlock’s teen sister-discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

In addition to Brown and Cavill, “Enola Holmes” also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances De La Tour, Louis Partridge and Susana Wokoma.

“Enola Holmes” is directed by Harry Bradbeer off of a Jack Thorne screenplay.

“Enola Holmes” comes out on Netflix on Sept. 23.

Related Content