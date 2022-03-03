The “Entourage” cast is getting back together for a new series from Doug Ellin, called “Ramble On.”

“Ramble On” will reunite “Entourage” cast members Kevin Connelly, Kevin Dillon and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, plus frequent guest star Mark Cuban. It will also star Charlie Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, Ana Ortiz, Emmanuel Chriqui, and Martin Sheen.

In the scripted dramedy series, Charlie Sheen, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon star as themselves — Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own.

“This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” said Ellin. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my ‘Entourage’ crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

“Ramble On” is executive produced by Ellin and his business partner Ted Foxman for their newly formed production venture, Angry Lunch, in association with Action Park Media. Longtime collaborator, Gary Goldman, also serves as executive producer. Jeremy Alter will produce.

In a statement of his own, Foxman said: “ ‘Ramble On’ is the flagship show that will mark a paradigm shift in the way television and film content is produced. We intend to utilize exciting new technology and the NFT marketplace to allow fans to become immersed with the entire Hollywood process from the point of creation, not just consumption of the content. As fans ourselves, we believe this will change the way things are done for the enjoyment of everyone, and look forward to announcing new technology partnerships soon.”

Production on the series is slated to wrap March 3 in Los Angeles.