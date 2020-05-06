Former Marvel Studios Exec Jeremy Latcham Signs First-Look Deal With eOne

First project under the deal will be a film based on the wildly popular fantasy franchise “Dungeons & Dragons”

| May 6, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 11:01 AM
Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a first-look agreement with producer and former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, the company announced on Wednesday.

The first project announced under the deal is a film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” which is managed by Wizards of the Coast, a Hasbro subsidiary that also manages “Magic: The Gathering.” Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are attached to write and direct the film, which is co-produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, and Paramount. This film marks the first project for eOne with Paramount since eOne’s acquisition by Hasbro earlier this year. The new partnership with Latcham will further power eOne’s ability to produce film and television content for a global audience from Hasbro’s vast library of IP.

“Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale,” Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film, said in a statement to TheWrap. “In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come.”

Also Read: André Øvredal Returns to Direct 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Sequel for Paramount, eOne

“Nick and the entire eOne team have welcomed me into the fold with open arms,” added Latcham. “Hasbro’s incredibly rich library of beloved brands in addition to the opportunity to develop original material makes for a very exciting next step for me as a creative producer. My passion for telling stories steeped in heart, humor and spectacle aligns with D&D’s decades of immersive, adventure-driven storytelling, and I am beyond excited to help John and Jonathan, eOne, Paramount, and Wizards of the Coast bring this rich world to filmgoing audiences.”

Latcham most recently produced 2018’s “Bad Times at the El Royal.” Previously, Latcham spent 13 years at Marvel Studios, where he executive produced “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Marvel’s “The Avengers.” Latcham was the Associate Producer on the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Iron Man” and the co-producer on its sequel “Iron Man 2.”

Hasbro’s additional film properties include the “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” film franchises.

