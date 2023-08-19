The California congressman tells MSNBC that “prosecutors have flinched” in the past, but “that’s not the case anymore”

Democratic congressman from California Eric Swalwell spoke to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Friday on “The Last Word” about former president Donald Trump and the four indictments that have stacked up against him. As the politician pointedly put it, “Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump.”

In 2022, Swalwell filed his own civil suit against Trump, which the former president has asked to postpone to 2026 due to the millions of pages of legal filings he currently faces. As Velshi pointed out in the conversation, this date conveniently falls after the 2024 election.

Since his first impeachment trial in 2020, Trump has insisted that a sitting president cannot be indicted and that he is too busy to be sued or indicted while he’s running for office again. It’s become clear that he believes if he wins in 2024 he will again be safe from prosecution. Velshi said of the many protestations from Trump, “It seems to be an actual legal strategy for him.”

Swalwell agreed. “Always… this guy has been a stranger to accountability almost his entire life, and that’s because he always plays on justice’s side of the field, and he defines the terms.”

He continued, “And too often in the past, I think prosecutors have flinched. That’s not the case anymore.”

The congressman also explained that he filed his lawsuit in part to “make sure [Trump] meets accountability.”

Swalwell’s prediction for Trump’s legal fate is exactly what he believes Trump has tried to avoid for himself for so long: “Whatever happens to Donald Trump, it is going to come from his peers. And that’s why it’s going to be so sweet when he meets accountability.”

Watch the entire interview with Swalwell on “The Last Word” in the video above.