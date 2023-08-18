Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on Friday’s “Morning Joe,” where host Joe Scarborough asked her about former Bush attorney general Alberto Gonzales’ belief that former president Donald Trump should go to jail if he is convicted of the current Jan. 6 charges against him.

“If in fact, he’s convicted of the crimes charged by Jack Smith and the Department of Justice, I think he should serve time, quite frankly,” Gonzales told Psaki in an interview airing Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside With Jen Psaki.”

The conversation also remarked on how there is a long road ahead before we may see Trump serving time behind bars.

“If Donald Trump is convicted and sentenced to serve time, should he go to prison despite being a former president?” Psaki asked Gonzales in a preview clip of the interview, aired Friday. “I know we’re getting ahead of where we are at this moment, but what is your view on that in general?”

“You’re right, we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. I haven’t really thought about it,” Gonzales began, before conceding, “If, in fact, he’s convicted of the crimes charged by Jack Smith and the Department of Justice, I think he should serve time, quite frankly.”

The former attorney general then noted that the men and women who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 are similarly being held to account and serving out sentences of their own.

“There are people that, on Jan. 6 went to the Capitol, maybe not that clear direction of President Trump, but certainly, he did nothing to stop what happened that day,” he said. “They’re serving time. And so if, in fact, Jack Smith is successful in prosecuting Donald Trump for the crimes that he’s charged, I think it would be fair that he go to prison. But we’re a long way from there.”

Before showing the “Inside” clip on “Morning Joe,” Psaki pointed out that Republicans who may normally disagree with Democratic policy are stepping up to acknowledge that Trump has broken many rules.

“This is kind of this interesting discussion and debate right now, right, because there have been a number of Republicans who may disagree with Joe Biden and Democrats on virtually every policy issue, but they’ve started to be a little bit more outspoken about Donald Trump’s violation of norms and all of his legal woes and all the things he’s done that he shouldn’t have done,” Psaki told Scarborough.

She also described Gonzales as “a defendant of equal justice under law.”

Psaki emphasized after airing the clip that the topic of whether or not Trump should serve time if convicted is a discussion ripe for debate.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” clip in the video above.