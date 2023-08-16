Though most prominent Republicans are still standing with Trump amid his fourth indictment, “Morning Joe” panelist Jonathan Lemire isn’t totally convinced that support will hold. According to the MSNBC host, many in the party who are publicly supporting him privately worry he’ll continue to be “a net negative” come 2024.

Lemire noted on Wednesday’s episode that, although Trump’s base of voters remains hopelessly devoted to him, support from his actual colleagues “is a little bit soft” at the moment.

“Even if they think he is being railroaded somewhat, they just think it’s too much,” Lemire said. “They’re fatigued. But more than that, the baggage will prevent him from winning again.”

Lemire added that not only do Republicans fear Trump losing yet again, but they also worry that he’ll bring down other candidates with him, as he did in the 2022 midterms, and cost the GOP their next chance to take the majorities again.

“That’s what I hear from Republicans here in Washington, even those who are publicly for Trump, privately they’re concerned they’re heading for a repeat of 2022 where if Trump’s at the top of the ticket, he’s going to bring the rest of the party down with him,” Lemire said.

“It’s going to hurt them with independent, with swing voters as they try to win back the Senate, as they try to hold on the house, particularly in seats President Biden won last time round. They think that this will be another election where Trump is going to be a net negative for the party.”

