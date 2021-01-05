Eric Trump: ‘The MAGA Movement Is Going Nowhere’ (Video)

Even with the Georgia Senate runoff election results coming in, Fox News spent at least as much time Tuesday night focused on the GOP’s upcoming attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Donald Trump. Multiple Trump family members went on Fox News to talk about it, including Eric Trump, who spoke to Sean Hannity.

Eric Trump began his spiel with a couple minutes of rehashing nonsensical, baseless conspiracy theories about the election, justifying his attacks on American democracy by saying it “doesn’t feel right” that Biden won. Even though he did.

“The media is totally carrying the water for Biden. They know the guy had zero enthusiasm, he did not win,” Trump lied. “I mean, he couldn’t draw 12 people into a classroom when my father was filling stadiums. No one believes that this guy got 80 million votes. It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t look right.”

Then Trump turned his gaze toward Wednesday’s congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, and said something rather curious.

“And I think tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country, because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman that does not — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I’m telling you will not, their political career is over because the MAGA movement is going nowhere,” Trump said.

Presumably he meant that the Trump supporters are here to stay, but that’s not generally how one would phrase that sort of statement. Saying that something is “going nowhere” is usually a negative statement, indicating a lack of growth. Which, to be fair, could possibly be an accurate statement to make about the Trump movement, but it’s almost certainly not what Eric Trump was trying to say here.

“My father’s created the greatest political movement in American history and I’m telling you, they will get primaried the next time around, and they will lose if they don’t stand up and show some backbone and show some conviction,” he said.

You can watch the quoted portion of Eric Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity in the video embedded up at the top of this article.