Sean Hannity brought Eric Trump onto his Fox News show Tuesday night, and the younger Trump son spent the whole segment making false statements about how popular his father Donald Trump was as president while complaining that Democrats are mean.

“They tried to manufacture everything under the son against my father, against all of us. They do it every single day. They continue to do it. Even when he’s a private citizen, they’re still trying to impeach him,” Eric Trump said, not understanding how impeachment works.

In reality, impeachment is the political equivalent of being charged with a crime — you impeach, and then you have a trial. So Democrats are not “trying to” impeach Trump, because they already did so on Jan. 13 while he was still in office.

Eric Trump went on, ranting nonsensically and lying about his dad’s popularity.

“They wanna tar and feather the man. They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there’s never been a more beloved political figure in our country’s history,” Eric Trump said.

Unfortunately for Eric, that statement is demonstrably untrue by any metric. In the age of modern presidential polling, no president had ever managed to maintain an aggregate approval rating below 50% for their entire term — until Trump managed to do it. Trump came close to avoiding that dubious distinction a couple times in at least one respected poll — topping out at 49% in early 2020 according to Gallup, but that number quickly went down as Trump couldn’t be bothered to try to stop COVID-19 from ravaging the country.

So it would be far closer to the truth to say that Donald Trump is among the least popular political figures in American history, because at no point did a majority of Americans like him. Remember: Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes and 7 million in 2021.

“There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the end of Earth. I mean, they love the man, they love what he stands for. They love that he was a fighter, that he carried that fight largely alone. Oftentimes he had to fight for the entire Republican party, right, because they weren’t doing a whole lot of — now you have a lot good fighters but you didn’t back then,” Trump rambled on.

Eric Trump closed his fascistic diatribe on “Hannity” with probably his weirdest comment of the interview.

“What my father did is something that no political figure has ever done in American history, and he changed his country, and he changed it for the better. And he taught people how to fight, and he gave Americans the greatest civics lesson, and it’s exactly, frankly, what this country needed,” Trump said.

“He’s really a father to America.”

You can watch the quoted portion of Tuesday’s unsettling episode of “Hannity” on Fox News in the video embedded up at the top of this article.