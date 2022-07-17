Eric Weinberg, the Emmy-nominated Hollywood writer and co-executive producer on “Scrubs” and “Californication” arrested last week on multiple sexual assault charges, has been released from Los Angeles County jail on a bond covering his $3.2 million bail.

Police say Weinberg’s charges include allegations of rape dating to 2012. According to an arrest report, he would pose as a photographer after approaching young women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places, and set up photo shoots at his Los Feliz home. Once there, he would sexually assault the women during photo shoots, police say.

Weinberg, 61, was released Friday at 12:57 p.m, according to Los Angeles County jail records. The nature of his bond was uncertain.

A bond, usually presented by a licensed bail-bond company, acts as collateral in place of a cash bail. TheWrap has made a public-records request seeking details.

Weinberg’s next court date in the case is set for August 12.

The LAPD identified Weinberg in its arrest report Thursday as a “serial assault suspect” and asked for additional potential victims to come forward. The police said it believes Weinberg might have been sexually assaulting women as far back as 1990. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at at (323)561-3272 or 39284@lapd.online.

Reps for Weinberg have not responded to requests for comment from TheWrap.

Weinberg was an executive producer, co-executive producer or consulting producer on 10 high-profile TV shows dating back to 2005, including “Veronica’s Closet” and Charlie Sheen’s post-meltdown show “Anger Management” from 2013-2014. He was a writer on that show, as well as several others – including “Scrubs” and Bill Maher’s “Politically Incorrect,” both of which Weinberg was Emmy-nominated for. He collected five nominations from 1995-2006 but did not win.

Josh Dickey contributed to this report.