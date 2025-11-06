Erika Kirk Refuses to Weigh in on Possible Death Penalty for Husband’s Alleged Killer: ‘Justice Will Ultimately Be Served’ | Video

Erika Kirk explained why she wants the government to decide on whether the death penalty is sought for her husband Charlie’s alleged killer.

“I do not want this man’s blood on my ledger when I stand before the Lord,” Kirk told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “I want the government to decide. It’s biblical, too. Justice will ultimately be served.”

@foxnews HIGHER COURT: Erika Kirk says she’s leaving the death penalty decision to the government — and to God — saying that true justice belongs to the Lord alone. |@mrserikakirk @jessebwatters ♬ original sound – Fox News

Charlie Kirk’s widow shed light on her stance during Wednesday’s sit-down with Watters — her first TV interview since her husband was shot and killed at a college speaking series in September. 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson surrendered himself to authorities the day after the shooting and was later charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, among other charges.

However, Kirk did have one big opinion regarding Robinson’s trial, speaking out against the defense team’s desire to ban cameras from the courtroom.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” she said. “There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

Kirk continued: “Why not be transparent? There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact generations to come.”

@foxnews "Let everyone see what true evil is." @mrserikakirk explains why she’s demanding cameras be allowed in court for the trial of her husband’s alleged assassin: "This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come." | @jessebwatters ♬ original sound – Fox News

While a number of cameras may’ve captured Charlie’s death, Kirk revealed she has never seen the footage, and noted she has no plans to.

“I never saw the video. I never will see it,” she shared. “I never want to see it. There’s certain things you see in your life you can never unsee. There’s certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see. I don’t want my kids to ever see that.”

@foxnews ‘I NEVER WANT TO SEE IT’: @mrserikakirk says she’s refused — and will always refuse — to watch the video of her husband’s assassination. "There are certain things you see in life that you can never unsee… I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something I ever see.” |@jessebwatters ♬ original sound – Fox News

Kirk had a direct message for those who “enjoy watching” that “sick” footage: “What if that was your father or your brother or your sister? Just a perspective shift there. We’re human. Life is fragile. And there is so much beauty in this world, why would you waste any portion of your life looking at something so evil?”

In the aftermath of Charlie’s death, Kirk was appointed the CEO of Turning Point USA, the late conservative activist’s nonprofit organization. She’s since vowed that “the movement my husband built will not die.”