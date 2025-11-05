Erika Kirk Cries, Declares ‘I’m Not Afraid’ in First Sit-Down Interview With Jesse Watters | Video

Fox News host Jesse Watters appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends” to promote and share clips from his upcoming interview with Erika Kirk, which marks her first sit-down TV interview since the assassination of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In one clip from the tear-filled interview, Watters asked about her request to see her husband’s body after his death. “We walked into that room. He had this smirk on his face,” Erika Kirk recalled. “That smirk to me is that look of, ‘You thought you could stop what I’ve built. You thought that you could end this vision, this movement, this revival. You thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body. You didn’t get my soul.’”

In the wake of her husband’s death, Erika Kirk was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the conservative political organization that her husband co-founded and helmed prior to his assassination. According to Watters, she talks openly in their full interview about the challenges she is facing trying to “balance raising these two children, who still are asking questions, with this leadership position that’s been thrust upon her.”

Watters’ complete interview with Erika Kirk will air during Wednesday’s installment of “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. You can watch Watters’ full morning “Fox & Friends” appearance yourself in the video below.

In a clip from her conversation with Watters, Erika Kirk spoke about the difficult conversations she has had with her children in the weeks since her husband’s death. “My daughter continues to ask. But it’s really sweet, because I keep explaining to her a few things,” she revealed. “I said, ‘If ever you want to talk to daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him. He can hear you.’ And I told her, I said, ‘You know, daddy is in Heaven.’ She goes, ‘Do you think I could go sometime?’ I said, ‘Baby, we will all go one day.’”

Later, Watters asked her if she fears for her safety in the wake of her husband’s public assassination. “What are they going to threaten me with? Going to Heaven sooner to be with my husband?” she responded. “I don’t say that to be reckless. I do not. I do not say that because I’m out in the streets, like, ‘Here I am, come find me!’ Not at all.”

“It’s a fearlessness that’s rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and my time, whenever that is, when the Lord knows that I have completed my mission,” she continued. “I’m not afraid. Charlie wasn’t afraid, either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn’t get anything done.”