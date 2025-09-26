Erika Kirk Assures Listeners That Charlie’s Radio Show Podcast Will Continue: ‘We Will Never Be Silenced’

Erika Kirk joined “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Friday, where she reassured listeners that her late husband’s radio show podcast will continue on despite his death.

“The ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ is not going anywhere. My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” the Turning Point USA CEO said. “We will have rotating hosts, rotating casts, rotating people coming on. Unbelievable. We will have consistency. The Members Only group will continue to go on. All of his socials that God has blessed us with, the people who follow those socials, will go on. Nothing is changing.”

“But I want to preface: we’re not awkward, we’re not weird, we’re not cringe. We’re not going to be tweeting as if it’s him. That’s tone-deaf and really disturbing, and anyone who does that is, like, morbidly off. That’s not what’s happening,” Erika explained. “What’s happening is the team is keeping this alive, because we have Charlie in each and every one of us, and it is going to be continually the North Star of the conservative movement, of the voice of the youth, of the voice of the base, and that will not end.”

“We’ll never be silenced,” she concluded her appearance. “That’s why continuing his platform in a beautiful, honorable way will reinforce that we will never be silenced.”

Erika joined EP Andrew Kolvet and co-hosts Blake Neff and Mikey McCoy in the second hour of Friday’s episode.

She also insisted she will not be a permanent fixture on the show. “Part of the reason why I agreed to come on, because this is not going to be a forever thing of me hosting the show, was because I gave assurance to people that Turning Point USA is continuing. It is, we are so blessed to have more work than we even could ever dream of, it’s beautiful,” Erika added.

Charlie Kirk was shot to death while speaking at his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. He was 31 and is survived by widow Erika and their two children. His suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged for the assassination.