‘South Park’ Episode Pulled in Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Killing

Comedy Central pulled a scheduled rerun episode of “South Park” that mocked Charlie Kirk on Wednesday night, according to multiple media reports. The episode is still available on Paramount+ as of Thursday morning.

The Season 27 episode “Got a Nut” involves Clyde becoming a rightwing influencer, much to Cartman’s chagrin. Throughout the episode, Cartman becomes increasingly mad that more people are spreading anti-feminist and antisemitic rhetoric, which has historically been his thing. As Cartman tries to out-rightwing Clyde, his appearance progressively changes to look more like the late Kirk. The bit culminates with Cartman, drinking protein powder with his hair stylized like Kirk’s, arguing with a college student using a microphone.

The subplot wraps up with the fictional “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters,” which is attended by Trump and Satan. Watch a clip from the episode below:

Play video

The mockery was fairly tame for “South Park.” “Got a Nut” also introduced Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s scathing portrayal of a puppy-murdered Kristi Noem and furthered Trump’s romantic relationship with Satan. Kirk even responded to the episode at the time, calling the portrayal “hilarious” and credited the show for doing its research on him.

“There’s going to be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of. This is all a success, this is all a win,” Kirk said on TikTok after the episode premiered. “We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. You can make fun of us and it doesn’t matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become master debaters for truth.”

Some people on social media have blamed “South Park” for Kirk’s killing, but that’s far from the overwhelming consensus. Many have pointed to the late Kirk’s reaction to the episode as proof that isn’t the case.

On Wednesday, the Turning Point USA co-founder and activist was shot to death while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of injuries at the age of 31.