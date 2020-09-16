Erin Brockovich-Inspired Series ‘Rebel’ Starring Katey Sagal Picked Up to Series at ABC

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal, the network announced Wednesday.
Inspired by the present-day life of Erin Brockovich, Sagal will star as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. The character is described as “a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves,” according to the network. “When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”
The drama, written by “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff, is set to debut in 2021. Tara Nicole Weyr is attached to direct.
John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia also star.
Vernoff serves as executive producer alongside Alexandre Schmitt of her Trip the Light banner; Brockovich; John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; and Andrew Stearn. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television.
“Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they’re family, and Krista Vernoff’s take on her life today in ‘Rebel’ is undeniable,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as ‘Rebel’ and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”
“The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description,” added Vernoff. “Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her. I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing. I could not be more excited about the series order for ‘Rebel,’ and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC.”
“‘Rebel’ is not just my story, it is all of our stories,” said Brockovich. “There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series. The name ‘Rebel’ oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 99
Here’s when 98 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.