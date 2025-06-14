Erin Moriarty Announces Graves’ Disease Diagnosis: ‘Go Get Checked’

Erin Moriarty has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, the actress announced on Instagram Friday. Moriarty shared a text message in which she detailed her symptoms and a series of selfies along with a caption in which she encouraged her followers to “go get checked” if they experience similar symptoms.

“Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely,” Moriartiy wrote.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that impacts the thyroid.

“One thing I can say: If I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S–t’s hard enough as is.”

Moriarty has starred on “The Boys” since 2019, and the final season of the series is set to air next year.