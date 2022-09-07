One day after “The Boys” star Erin Moriarty shared to social media that ongoing, sexualized criticism of her character Starlight makes her feel “dehumanized,” “paralyzed,” and “silenced,” series showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to his own Twitter account to voice his support.

Much like the show’s unorthodox approach to the superhero genre, the creator found creative ways to debase misogynistic trolls for dissecting Moriarty’s appearance and sharing other alienating comments online.

“Hi trolls!” he wrote, before a profane, unedited message (which is edited, here). “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s f—ing message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of d—s, f— off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you.”

Kripke followed in the footsteps of several others who’ve worked with Moriarty on “The Boys” for three seasons, including co-stars Antony Starr and Jack Quaid.

“Support you and what you say here 100%,” Starr, who stars as Homelander on the series, wrote. “Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining.”

“Love you Erin,” Quaid, who stars as Moriarty’s onscreen love interest Hughie, wrote. “We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

In a post Tuesday night to Instagram, Moriarty shared a brief article written by a user named @butcherscanary that highlighted the misogynistic comments she receives online for her appearance and toward her character Starlight and how those comments make her feel.

“I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that,” Moriarty wrote.” I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

She posted to her Instagram again on Wednesday, sharing a selfie with Quaid and assuring her followers that it’s “back to my regularly scheduled programming of work bliss with my favorite hooooman(s).”