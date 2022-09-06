“The Boys” star Erin Moriarty says she feels silenced, dehumanized and paralyzed by rampant sexually offensive commentary online by fans of the show.

Moriarty, in a post Tuesday night to Instagram, shared a brief article she says was written by a social media user that highlighted the issues she acknowledged in her caption.

“I do feel silenced,” wrote Moriarty, who plays “The Boys” superhero Starlight in the hit Amazon Prime Video series, which streamed its third season this summer. “I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes.”

She went on to thank the author of the post she spotlighted by their username, @butcherscanary. The user’s article notes that the “torment doesn’t end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off,” referring to the real-world impact to Moriarty of online commentary targeted at Starlight’s appearance.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Moriarty’s post from TheWrap.

“I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that,” Moriarty wrote.” I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Antony Starr, who plays the lead role of Homelander on “The Boys,” wrote a message of support in the post.

“Support you and what you say here 100%,” Starr wrote. “Well put 😉 Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining.”

Co-star Jack Quaid also weighed in with support.

“Love you Erin,” Quaid said. “We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”