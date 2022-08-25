It’s a “Supernatural” reunion! Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the cast of “The Boys.”

The actor will join Season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series as a recurring guest star. Details about Morgan’s character are being kept under wraps.

Morgan has a long history with “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke and star Jensen Ackles. He previously played Ackles’ father John Winchester for several seasons of The CW’s “Supernatural.”

Following that role, Morgan has starred for five seasons on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as the infamous antagonist Negan. He will reprise his role in the upcoming spin-off series “Dead City,” which will follow he and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie through post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

“The Boys,” which recently aired its Season 3 finale, has become one of Prime Video’s most popular original series. The show has become a consistent presence on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming viewership lists when new episodes air.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers on “Gen V.” Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on “Gen V,” and Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.