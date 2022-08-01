“The Boys” is going to see some more Supe competition in Season 4, with the addition of new series regulars Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Recurring star Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) impressionable son, has been upped to series regular, Prime Video announced Monday.

Curry, known for Peacock’s “The Lost Symbol,” will be portraying Firecracker, while Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”) will be playing Sister Sage. No further details were available about their characters.

At the end of Season 3, Ryan chooses to go with his deranged Supe father instead of Butcher (Karl Urban), setting him down a path that is certain to lead to increased violence and chaos. In the final chilling shots of the finale, Ryan is shown vacantly smiling in response to Homelander’s brutal murder of a protester who had accidentally hit his son with a projectile.

In addition to his time on “The Boys,” Crovetti was a star of “Big Little Lies,” his breakout role. Crovetti’s reps are Industry Entertainment, Osbrink Agency, Metaverse Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Named as one of TheWrap’s 15 breakout movie stars in 2016, Curry’s credits include “The Following,” “House of Lies,” “The Tick,” “American Pastoral” and 2016’s “Blair Witch.” Curry is represented by Thruline and Ziffren.

Heyward broke out with “Orange is the New Black,” and later led Sony/PlayStation’s “Powers.” She co-starred with Curry on “The Following” and was on HBO’s “Vinyl.” Heyward is repped by A3 Artists Agency.