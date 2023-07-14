Erykah Badu re-wrote and re-recorded her hit song “Tyrone” for Netflix’s new movie “They Cloned Tyrone,” per a request from the film’s director Juel Taylor.

“Everybody I’ve ever talked to, as soon as I told them the [movie’s] title, they were like, ‘So Erykah Badu doing the song?’ and I’m like, ‘Trust me, I’m trying.’” Taylor said, describing the early stages of developing “They Cloned Tyrone,” which is his feature film directorial debut and stars Teyonah Parris, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. At the time, he hoped he would be able to include a reimagined version of the Grammy-winner’s song.

“You don’t really think it’s going to happen,” Taylor said. “Serendipitously enough, I was able to pitch it to her, and she responded immediately. Thank God for Erykah Badu.”

Getting Badu to sign on for the job was done with the help of “They Cloned Tyrone” producer and MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King, who’d previously worked with Badu on another project.

“Our producing partner on this [film], Steven Love — the first movie he produced was called ‘The Land’ and that was the first movie MACRO actually financed,” King said. “Erykah played a seminal role in it. We got her to play in it. So there were good relationships out there. She’s an artist, man. She could see [Taylor’s] artistry.”

When the team approached Badu with the idea, Taylor said Badu was excited about the opportunity and immediately understood his vision.

“She was just like, ‘So you just want me to Berenstain Bears it right?’ I barely had to describe it,” Taylor said. “She already knew what I wanted. The first time she sent it back, I was like, ‘Can you say, m-effer? She was like, ‘I got you.’ She went back and revised it. That was one of the coolest things about the movie. You know, somebody that you’re such a big fan of.”

In an interview with Netflix, Badu detailed her process of making a clone of her song that she sang 25 years ago.

“I only changed a few things around, but I had to sing the whole song and sing the whole song exactly how I sang it when I was 27,” Badu said. “I had to make my voice sound just like that so that people wouldn’t detect. You really have to listen to hear the words that are changed before it gets to the hook where it’s a little bit more obvious.”

The switch-up of the song’s lyrics are most noticeable during the track’s chorus, which features the lyrics “somebody cloned Tyrone” instead of “you better call Tyrone.”

But, for your own gander, here is the original version of Badu’s “Tyrone” next to “They Cloned Tyrone’s” version. The film’s version plays during the movie’s end credits.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is now playing in select theaters and streams on Netflix starting July 21.

These interviews were recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike decision.

