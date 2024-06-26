ESPN is diving into a different sort of meteoric rise and fall in its upcoming entry in the 30 for 30 series. TheWrap has the exclusive first trailer for “No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan,” a documentary about the controversial esports team.

“This kind of story is very representative of the much larger [esports] story,” an unseen talking head says in the 30 second trailer.

One of the members of FaZe then reveals that that the professional esports and entertainment organization was “the first-ever content house on YouTube.” The trailer then cuts between footage of members smiling at the camera and posing in front of screaming crowds. But, as with most sports stories, there’s a dark side to this one.

“It’s a PR nightmare, but at the end of the day, it feeds into the adolescent fantasy,” another unseen interview subject says as the camera shows FaZe team members fanning out hundred dollar bills and taking elaborate shots. Watch the full trailer above.

Directed by Justin Staple, “No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan” will premiere on ESPN on July 1 at 7 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The FaZe Clan was first founded in 2010 and came to include professional players who specialized in a number of video games from “Call of Duty” and “Counter-Strike 2” to “Rocket League” and “Fortnight Battle Royale.” In many ways, the organization made esports history. FaZe Clan became the first esports team to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2021, and the company — as Faze Holdings Inc — went public and was listed on NASDAQ.

That same year, four of the organization’s players — FaZe Kay, Jarvis, Teeqo and Nikan — became involved in a pump and dump cryptocurrency scheme that led to them being removed from the team. The team’s players have also faced criticism for racist and sexist remarks.

According to a press release for the film, “No Scope” explores “questions about the costs of their rapid growth and extraordinary success – specifically in the form of the impact on the founders of the team, a number of whom have struggled with significant personal problems.” It also questions the viability of esports as a whole. “Through it all, esports are undoubtedly here to stay. But ‘No Scope’ makes clear that the path from here is anything but assured,” the press release reads.

“No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan” is executive produced by ESPN Films and Words + Pictures.

It’s also just one of many films ESPN will be releasing this summer as part of its acclaimed 30 for 30 series. The brand released “I’m Just Here for the Riot” about the Canucks’ Game 7 Stanley Cup Finals loss and “False Positive” about track and field star Butch Reynolds earlier this month. “American Son,” which is about tennis player Michael Chang, will premiere on July 29, and “Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot,” which is about the sports-comedy phenomenon of the same name, will premiere on August 3.