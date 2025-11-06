ESPN Drops PENN, Partners With DraftKings for New Betting Deal

ESPN made a betting switcheroo on Thursday. Shortly after announcing that it would wind down its partnership with PENN Entertainment on ESPN Bet two years into a 10-year deal, the company revealed it was striking a new multi-year betting partnership with DraftKings.

Starting Dec. 1, DraftKings will be the exclusive Official Sportsbook and Odds Provider of ESPN. According to ESPN’s statement, DraftKings entertainment products will be exclusively integrated across ESPN’s ecosystem with a full rollout expected in 2026. This will include DraftKings’ sportsbook, daily fantasy and DraftKings Pick6 at launch.

DraftKings will also power the betting tab within the ESPN app and their customers will receive special promotions for ESPN Unlimited, ESPN’s newly launched direct-to-consumer product.

“Our betting approach has focused on offering an integrated experience within our products,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “Working with DraftKings, a leader in the space, will allow us to build upon that foundation, continue to super-serve passionate sports fans and grow our ESPN direct-to-consumer business. We are excited about this new collaboration with DraftKings.”

“ESPN’s unmatched visibility across the world of sports make this collaboration a natural fit,” said Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings. “As an innovative leader in digital sports entertainment, DraftKings is uniquely positioned to integrate our technology and products with ESPN’s iconic brand and storytelling power. Together, we’re delivering a seamless, engaging, and responsible experience that elevates how fans connect with live sports.”

ESPN BET will shift to a sports betting content brand with DraftKings Sportsbook integrations, anchored by ESPN’s betting show, ESPN BET Live.