ESPN Films has acquired the worldwide rights to “Fate of a Sport,” a documentary about the Premier Lacrosse League and its founder Paul Rabil that made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Michael Doneger directed the film that was written by Dan Crane and executive produced by LeBron James.

“Fate of a Sport” follows Paul Rabil and his brother Mike Rabil, who over several years attempted to raise capital and poach the top players in lacrosse in order to launch his own Premier Lacrosse League during the global pandemic. The documentary shows how Rabil was forced to navigate the politics and lawsuits of launching a rival league while playing in it and spending over a decade as one of the more dominant and controversial players across professional lacrosse.

The documentary features interviews with some of the sport’s best players, as well as fans like late-night host Seth Meyers, actor Jeffrey Wright and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck.

Michael Doneger is also a producer with Matt Tolmach (“Jumanji,” “Venom”). LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron are all executive producers alongside co-executive producer Camille Maratchi.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.