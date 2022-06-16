Tribeca Film Festival wrapped up its competition Thursday by announcing awards for “Good Girl Jane,” “January (Janvaris)” and “The Cave of Adullam,” among other films.

Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’ “Good Girl Jane,” about a lonely, bullied high schooler lured into the hard-partying scene by a charming bad boy, took home the Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature. Its star, Rain Spencer (“The Summer I Turned Pretty) also picked up the award for Best Performance in a U.S. narrative film.

The top prize for international narrative feature went to Latvian coming-of-age drama “January (Janvaris),” written and directed by Viesturs Kairiss. The film follows an aspiring filmmaker who tries to figure out who he is amidst the struggle for Latvian independence.

Best Documentary Feature was awarded to “The Cave of Adullam,” Laura Checkoway’s portrait of sensei Jason Wilson, who teaches martial arts to a group of troubled young students in Detroit.

Another notable winner was Mexico’s Michelle Garza Cervera, who won Best New Narrative Director as well as the Nora Ephron Award for “Huesera,” about an expectant mother haunted spiritually and emotionally by her pregnancy.

The festival’s first-ever Human/Nature prize went to Hurricane Katrina HBO documentary “Katrina Babies.” Director Edward Buckles Jr. received The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary.

The winners of the top three prizes were each awarded $20,000. Winners of the Audience Award will be announced next week.

Now in its 21st year, Tribeca Film Festival is taking place in person this year and virtually through its “Tribeca At Home” screenings (you can purchase tickets here.) The New York City fest began June 8 and concludes June 19.

Read below for the full list of competition winners.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature: Good Girl Jane (United States)

Dir. Sarah Elizabeth Mintz

Best Screenplay: Allswell (United States)

Dir. Ben Snyder

Best Cinematography: Next Exit (United States)

Dir. Mali Elfman

Best Performance: Rain Spencer in Good Girl Jane (United States)

Special Jury Mention for Best Performance: Liz Carbel Sierra in God’s Time (United States)

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Best International Narrative Feature: January (Janvaris) (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Dir. Viesturs Kairiss

Best Screenplay: Martín Boulocq, Rodrigo Hasbún for The Visitor (Bolivia, Uruguay)

Best Cinematography: Jan Mayntz for We Might As Well Be Dead (Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein) (Germany, Romania)

Best Performance: Dorota Pomykala for Woman on a Roof (Poland, France, Sweden)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary Feature: The Cave of Adullam (United States)

Dir. Laura Checkoway

Best Cinematography: Boris Levy for The Wild One (France)

Best Editing: Christopher McGlynn for The Cave of Adullam (United States)

The Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director: Edward Buckles Jr. for Katrina Babies (United States)

Best New Narrative Director: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director: Pink Moon (Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia)

Dir. Floor van der Meulen

The Nora Ephron Award: Michelle Garza Cervera for Huesera (Mexico)

SHORT FILM

Best Narrative Short: Night Ride (Nattrikken) (Norway)

Dir. Eirik Tveiten

Best Documentary Short: Heart Valley (UK, Wales)

Dir. Christian Cargill

Special Jury Mention for Best Documentary Short: Stranger at the Gate (United States)

Dir. Joshua Seftel

Best Animated Short: More Than I Remember (United States)

Dir. Amy Bench

Student Visionary: Daydreamers (Belgium)

Dir. Ante Pask

AUDIO STORYTELLING

Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction: Mother Country Radicals

Created by Zayd Ayers Dohrn

Special Jury Mention Best Audio Storytelling in Nonfiction: I Was Never There

Created by Jamie and Karen Zelermeyer

Best Audio Storytelling in Fiction: The Hollowed Out

Created by Brit and Nick Kewin

IMMERSIVE

Storyscapes Award: Kubo Walks The City (France, South Korea)

Dir. Hayoun Kwon

Special Jury Mention for Storyscapes Award: EVOLVER (United Kingdom, France, United States)

Created by Marshmallow Laser Feast, Jonny Greenwood, Meredith Monk, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Howard Skempton

New Voices Award: LGBTQ + VR Museum (United Kingdom, Denmark)

Created by Antonia Forster and Thomas Terkildsen

GAMES

Tribeca Games Award: Thirsty Suitors (United States)

Created by Outerloop Games

Special Jury Mention for Tribeca Games Award: Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (United States)

Created by Night School Studios

HUMAN/NATURE PRIZE

HUMAN/NATURE Prize: Katrina Babies (United States)

Dir. Edward Buckles Jr.

TRIBECA X

Best Feature: The Beauty of Blackness

Dir. Kianna Moore and Tiffany Johnson

Best Short: The Comeback.

Dir. Zhang Meng

Best Episodic: Stories About Helpful People

Dir. Sindha Agha, Erin Brethauer, and Tim Hussin

Best Immersive: Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue

Dir. Tani Ikeda