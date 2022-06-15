‘Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb’ Doc Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has secured the worldwide rights to “Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” out of Tribeca Film Festival. The film premiered Sunday as part of the festival’s Spotlight Documentary program.

Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (“Today’s Man,” “Romeo, Romeo”), the film chronicles the 50-year partnership between her father – the legendary editor of The New Yorker and publishing houses Simon & Schuster and Alfred A. Knopf – and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Robert Caro. “Turn Every Page” examines the contours of their prolific partnership as Caro completes his fifth and final book in his “The Years of Lyndon Johnson” series, and Gottlieb prepares to edit it.

The film will also dive into their individual accomplishments and idiosyncrasies, from Caro’s famous writing process to Gottlieb’s storied career as a ballet critic and historian. According to Tribeca’s synopsis, it will also feature commentary from the likes of Conan O’Brien, David Remnick and former President Bill Clinton.

“I was incredibly fortunate to discover the true meaning of collaboration while making this film, through witnessing the extraordinary partnership of Robert Caro and my father Robert Gottlieb, who have, individually and together, brought the world literary works of remarkable influence and endurance,” director Lizzie Gottlieb said in a press release.

She continued: “My understanding of the power of collaboration deepened as I worked closely with the film’s exceptional producers, including Joanne, Jen, and the team at Topic Studios, who so vigorously championed my vision for the film and were a constant source of support. And with Sony Pictures Classics on board, we have a brilliant new team of collaborators whose unmatched expertise and boundless dedication will help bring the film to the widest possible audience.”

Sony Pictures Classics said, “Lizzie Gottlieb has made a wise and in-depth love letter to one of the most incredible collaborations in literary history. Not only do we eavesdrop on their working process but revelations about Robert Moses and LBJ abound. We look forward to working again with Topic Studios and bringing this major American documentary to audiences everywhere.”

“Turn Every Page” was produced by Gottlieb, Joanne Nerenberg and Jen Small, and by Topic Studios in association with Left/Right.

Executive producers include Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman and Michael Bloom for Topic Studios; Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Kevin Vargas for Left/Right; and Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman.

Cinetic Media negotiated the deal.