Sigourney Weaver Indie ‘The Good House’ Picked Up by Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions and Participant announced on Monday that they have jointly acquired the North American distribution rights to “The Good House,” a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline that will have its US premiere at Tribeca this week and will be released in theaters on September 30.



Based on the bestselling novel by Ann Leary, “The Good House” stars Weaver as Hildy Good, a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior.



Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself. Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky directed the film from a screenplay adaptation they co-wrote with Thomas Bezucha. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown and Beverly D’Angelo also star.

“In a career full of spectacular performances, creating so many indelible characters, Sigourney Weaver delivers one of our absolute favorites as a New Englander who’s in over her head in The Good House, Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky’s beautiful adaptation of Ann Leary’s beloved novel,,” said Roadside Co-Presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen. “We’re confident that this wryly funny and riveting movie will connect with audiences across the country, and we’re thrilled to bring the film to theaters for audiences to experience this fall.”

“Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline make a magical combination for screen audiences,” added Eda Kowan, Executive Vice President, Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Lionsgate. “It’s exciting to be working once again with our friends at Amblin and Roadside Attractions, as well as producers Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, and Aaron Ryder, who have delivered an exceptional, funny, and moving film.”



Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Steve Samuels, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Holly Bario, and Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Robert Kessel. Kowan, Grace Duplissea, and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate, and Amblin Partners’ Chris Floyd, ICM Partners, and UTA Independent negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Amblin Partners retains international distribution rights to the film.