ESPN Promotes Burke Magnus to President of Programming and Original Content

ESPN promoted its top programming executive Burke Magnus to president of programming and original content. He previously held the executive vice president title.

Magnus, who oversees all programming and rights acquisition and scheduling, added oversight of original content for ESPN and ESPN+, following the departure of Connor Schell. In his role, Magnus is responsible for rightsholder relationships, content strategy and cross-platform programming rights acquisition/scheduling on a global basis.

This year alone, Magnus led ESPN’s pricey 11-year rights renewal with the NFL, which adds ABC to the Super Bowl rotation as well as put games on ESPN+, including some exclusively. The new deal keeps Disney in the NFL family through 2033. ESPN also cut a seven-year extension with MLB, as well brought back the NHL after a 17-year absence with another seven-year deal.

“Burke is a talented leader and collaborative colleague who has been instrumental in guiding ESPN through what has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging and critical periods in our history,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, said. “He is an industry-leading programming strategist who continues to take on new challenges with his signature combination of relationship building and creativity.”

Magnus, a member of Disney’s CEO Diversity and Inclusion Council, joined ESPN in 1995 as a program associate