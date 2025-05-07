ESPN Standalone Streamer Will Reveal Name, Price Next Week

Next week, we will finally know the name and price of ESPN’s standalone streaming service. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger revealed on Wednesday that chairman of ESPN Jimmy Pitaro will be revealing the service’s official name and pricing strategy at that time. This announcement will likely take place during Disney’s Upfronts day next Tuesday.

“The plan would be to basically be somewhat agnostic from a subscriber perspective so that we can still do our best to preserve the multi-channel ecosystem. But at the same time, obviously, we want to grow our DTC business. The difference is that the ESPN linear service, if that’s all its consumer chooses to watch, will not have the bells and whistles and those additional features that the DTC service will have,” Iger explained during an earnings call for Disney’s second quarter of 2025.

Iger emphasized that the “bulk” of ESPN’s programming will be available on ESPN’s linear offering and that the company will make it very clear what the difference is between ESPN linear and streaming. The company also plans to give Disney+ and Hulu subscribers “a taste of live sports on that service.” This is a strategy Disney has employed in the past when it comes to its various streamers.

“If you’re subscribed to [Disney+, Hulu and ESPN’s streaming service], you’ll have a seamless experience there. They’ll be completely, ultimately integrated or embedded into the service. That is a real plus from the consumer experience perspective,” Iger added.

First announced last year, ESPN’s standalone streaming service is expected to launch sometime in 2025.