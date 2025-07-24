‘Eternally Yours,’ New Vampire Comedy From ‘Ghosts’ Creators, Lands Pilot Order at CBS

CBS is doubling down on Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the team behind “Ghosts.” The network has given a pilot order for an upcoming single-cam comedy from the duo titled “Eternally Yours.”

Port and Wiseman will both write and executive produce the pilot. The comedy follows two vampires who have been married for 500 years but who are now struggling to accept the human dating their daughter. The pilot was ordered as a development room, which started earlier this year and has since wrapped.

In addition to Port and Wiseman, “Eternally Yours” will be executive produced by Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang. The project comes from CBS Studios.

It’s a good move for CBS, a network with a struggling comedy slate. Other than “Ghosts,” the only comedies the network has are “The Neighborhood,” which is set to premiere its final season this October, and the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” The network will also premiere “DMV,” a new comedy starring “Colin From Accounts” star Harriet Dyer, in the fall.

“Ghosts” first premiered on CBS in 2021 and has since gone on to become one of the network’s most beloved and critically acclaimed shows. Both Seasons 2 and 3 received rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Season 5 of the ensemble comedy will premiere on Oct. 16, fittingly just ahead of Halloween.

It’s unknown exactly when “Eternally Yours” will premiere. However, CBS has several upcoming series in the works for the 2025-2026 season including the “FBI” spinoff series “CIA,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff centered around Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) “Y: Marshals” and the Matthew Gray Gubler drama “Einstein.” On the unscripted side, the network will also launch the true crime docuseries “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” and the cooking reality show “America’s Culinary Cup.”