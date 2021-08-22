‘Eternals’ Star Barry Keoghan Hospitalized After Assault in Ireland

Actor Barry Keoghan, who is set to star in the Marvel Studios film “Eternals” and DC’s “The Batman,” was briefly hospitalized on Saturday night after being assaulted in Galway, Ireland.



According to Irish newspaper Sunday World, Keoghan was found with serious facial injuries outside a hotel and was taken to a hospital at Galway University, where he was treated and later released. The actor had been seen earlier that evening at a pub and had taken pictures with a local hairdresser.

Local police say no arrests have been made, and Keoghan has not filed a complaint. TheWrap has reached out to Keoghan’s reps for comment.



Born in northern Dublin, Keoghan most recently appeared in David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” as a thief who attacks Sir Gawain, played by Dev Patel, during his quest. He has also appeared in films like “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “’71.”



Keoghan is set to appear this November in “Eternals” as Druig, part of a race of immortal beings that have secretly guided humanity and protected them from a group of monsters known as The Deviants. He will also appear next spring in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” as Gotham City police officer Stanley Merkel.



