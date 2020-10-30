Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya Hawke will star together in a coming-of-age romantic comedy called “Revolver” that’s set during the height of Beatlemania in 1966 and is named for one of The Beatles landmark albums.

Andrew Stanton, known for his Pixar films including “Finding Dory” and more recently “Tales From the Loop” and “Stranger Things” in which Maya Hawke co-stars, directs the film in which Maya Hawke devises a plan to lose her virginity to George Harrison.

“Revolver” is set on June 27, 1966 when The Beatles’ flight to Japan is forced to make an unexpected stop in Anchorage, Alaska, unleashing Beatlemania on the small town. The band takes cover in a hotel, where Jane (Maya Hawke), devises a plan to realize the ultimate teenage dream: to lose her virginity to George Harrison. As her mission hilariously unravels, Jane discovers that adventure (and romance) are actually a little closer to home than she thought.

Also Read: 9 Actors Who Have Played Nikola Tesla, From David Bowie to Ethan Hawke (Photos)

Kate Trefry, who has also worked on “Stranger Things” and the upcoming Netflix film trilogy “Fear Street,” wrote the screenplay. “Revolver” will be produced by Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana through their company 3311 productions.

UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance will handle domestic sales, and Endeavor Content will handle international sales, all at the upcoming American Film Market.

Ethan Hawke currently stars in, co-wrote and executive produced the limited series “The Good Lord Bird” for Showtime, and Maya Hawke was most recently seen in Gia Coppola’s film “Mainstream.”

Stanton is represented by UTA and attorneys Ziffren Britttenham. Trefry is represented by UTA, Lee Stobby Entertainment and attorneys Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Variety first reported the news.