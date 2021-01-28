Ethan Hawke is joining the cast of “The Black Phone,” Scott Derrickson’s upcoming film for Blumhouse and Universal, the companies announced on Thursday. Hawke joins a cast that includes Mason Thames (“For All Mankind”) and Madeleine McGraw (“Toy Story 4,” “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”).

The film, directed by Derrickson, is set to begin production in North Carolina next month. Derrickson and his frequent collaborator Robert Cargill adapted the script based on Joe Hill’s short story.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the book synopsis is as follows:

Imogene is young and beautiful. She kisses like a movie star and knows everything about every film ever made. She’s also dead and waiting in the Rosebud Theater for Alec Sheldon one afternoon in 1945. Arthur Roth is a lonely kid with big ideas and a gift for attracting abuse. It isn’t easy to make friends when you’re the only inflatable boy in town. Francis is unhappy. Francis was human once, but that was then. Now he’s an eight-foot-tall locust and everyone in Calliphora will tremble when they hear him sing. John Finney is locked in a basement that’s stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead.

Also Read: Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Derrickson, Cargill and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the film. Hill is an executive producer. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway production.

Hawke is most recently coming off his starring role in Showtime’s adaptation of “The Good Lord Bird.” Next up, he’ll star alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in Robert Egger’s film “The Northman” as well as Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film “Zeros and Ones.” He will also play the villain on the Disney+ series “Moon Knight.”

Ethan Hawke is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, George Sheanshang and ID Public Relations.