Ethan Hawke Drama ‘Tesla’ Picked Up by IFC Films

Movie tells the story of inventor Nikola Tesla’s attempts to build a revolutionary electrical system
IFC Films has purchased the U.S. rights to the Ethan Hawke-led drama “Tesla,” which tells the story of inventor Nikola Tesla’s attempts to build a revolutionary electrical system.
Directed and written by Michael Almereyda (“Marjorie Prime Experimenter,” “Hamlet”), the movie stars Hawke in the title role, along with Eve Hewson (“Behind Her Eyes,” “The Knick”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks,” “Blue Velvet”), Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Drunk Parents”), Donnie Keshawarz (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Adjustment Bureau”), Rebecca Dayan (“Celeste & Jesse Forever,” “H.”), Josh Hamilton (“Eighth Grade,” “Blaze”) and Lucy Walters (“Jett,” “Power”).
“Tesla” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize. IFC Films plans to release the movie on Aug. 7, 2020.
Brilliant, brooding inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor. His European nature is at odds with budding American industrialism, and the landscape of intellectual property is treacherous–and Tesla slowly becomes jailed in his overactive mind. His associate Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson) analyzes and presents his story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice in this scientific period drama.
Producing alongside Millennium Media is Uri Singer of Passage Pictures, Christa Cambpell and Lati Grobman of Campbell-Grobman Films, and Isen Robbins of Intrinsic Value Films.
“It’s always a cause for celebration for IFC Films to work with Ethan, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the legendary Michael Almereyda and the rest of this amazing cast to bring this unique and extraordinary film to US audiences this summer,” Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, said in a statement.
