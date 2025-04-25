All the ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Maisel’ Stars in ‘Étoile’

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are no stranger to reviving their favorites in their projects. The “Gilmore Girls” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creators lean on talent they trust and have built relationships with in their new series “Étoile.

Their new Prime Video comedy series “Étoile” is no exception. “Maisel” standout Luke Kirby stars as the head of the New York City’s premiere ballet company, who faces a tough decision in order to save the storied institution. And “Gilmore Girls” favorite Yanic Truesdale returns as a new Frenchman

“It’s only because we feel like we made the right choice before,” Daniel Palladino told TheWrap of bringing back talent. “If we feel this actor would work well with this character in this new thing, we just want to hire him back.”

“They’re also not surprised when they get a huge script,” Amy Sherman-Palladino joked. “Other people feel terrified and start to sob.”

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the “Étoile” stars from the Sherman-Palladino universe and where you’ve seen them before.

Luke Kirby

Luke Kirby in “Étoile” (Credit: Prime Video)

Kirby plays Jack McMillan, the heir to the fictional Metropolitan Ballet Theater in New York City. To help pick up ticket sales, Jack agrees to trade his top talent with the top ballet company in Paris. Kirby appeared as New York City comedian Lenny Bruce in the co-creating duo’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which he won an Emmy Award for best guest actor in a comedy series.

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick in “Étoile” (Credit: Prime Video)

Glick joins “Étoile” as the eccentric choreographer Tobias Bell. Tobias is part of the trade deal to save the ballet companies and leaves New York City to choreograph for the Parisian ballet, and for Tobias it’s not just a language barrier that stands in his way. Glick appeared in “Maisel” as Alfie the magician, recurring in both Seasons 4 and 5. The actor is also known for his work on Broadway in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Spring Awakening,” among others.

Yanic Truesdale

Yanic Truesdale and Charlotte Gainsbourg in “Étoile” (Credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

After breaking onto the scene as Michel “Gilmore Girls,” Truesdale returns again to the Sherman-Palladino universe as Raphael, the deputy director of the Paris Opera. Truesdale worried that American audiences would confuse this French character with his role as the snarky concierge at the Dragonfly and Independence Inns, but his role as Raphael sees him command a room and support his boss Genevieve along the way.

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop attends Prime Video’s “Étoile” New York premiere (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Bishop returns to the Sherman-Palladino universe as the matriarch of the New York City ballet in “Étoile.” The Tony Award winner has appeared in several of the Palladinos’ series, but most notably charmed audiences as Emily Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls.” Bishop has also appeared in “Maisel” and the Palladinos other ballet series “Bunheads.”