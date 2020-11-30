HBO released the first teaser for the upcoming “Euphoria” Christmas special on Monday, giving a glimpse of Rue’s post-relapse life.

The short clip, which sees Rue (Zendaya) reflecting on her decision not to run away with Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the end of Season 1, also features the reappearance of Ali (Colman Domingo) from Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

The holiday-themed episode is titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” and is set to air Sunday, Dec. 6. It is the first of two special episodes picked up by HBO to bridge the gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

Per the episode description, the new special takes place in the aftermath of Rue being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, and will follow the character as she celebrates Christmas. It is written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson.

“Euphoria” was renewed for Season 2 last July, ahead of its first season finale the following month. Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her leading role as a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, said that production was just days away from beginning on “Euphoria’s” second season when the COVID-forced shutdowns hit in March.

“Euphoria” is created and written by Levinson, who also serves as executive producer alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

The series is produced by HBO in partnership with A24 and is based on the Israeli series of the same name from creators Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin of HOT.