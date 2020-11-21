“Euphoria” actor Lukas Gage had an audition over Zoom quickly turn awkward when he could hear the director on the other end who thought his mic was muted making fun of his small apartment.

So Gage posted that brief exchange to his Twitter with a helpful “PSA” that immediately went viral: “if you’re a s— talking director, make sure to mute ur s— on Zoom mtgings.”

As Gage was signing onto the call, the director — who Gage did not name but internet sleuths have tried to identify anyway — could be heard saying, “These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV…” Oops.

Gage interrupted him and said that if he gets the part, maybe he can move to somewhere nicer.

“Yeah, it’s a s—-y apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one,” Gage said with a smile. The director said he was “mortified” and profusely apologized, but Gage seemed cool with it in the moment. “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine,” he jokingly replied.

The video has over 187,000 likes at the time of writing and has earned the attention of plenty of other celebrities and directors who would love to work with Gage… and also those who think his apartment is anything but “s—y.”

“Agreed! That is NOT a s—y apartment. Not that it should matter for the audition anyway. Sorry, you had to take that in–before an audition, no less,” “Better Call Saul” actress Rhea Seehorn said.

“As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings,” Judd Apatow tweeted.

“Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I’d like to add for any (non-asshole) director’s looking that he’s also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man,” actress Zelda Williams said.

Check out Gage’s video below: