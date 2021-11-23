HBO has finally set the premiere date for the second season of “Euphoria,” and Emmy-winning star Zendaya was the one who got to break the news.

On Tuesday, Zendaya revealed on social media that “Euphoria” Season 2 will debut Jan. 9, 2022. Additionally, the actress — who became the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys for her leading role as Rue on Season 1 of “Euphoria” — shared the first teaser for the upcoming season.

You can watch that teaser via the video above.

Much like every other production trying to film over the past year and a half, “Euphoria” faced significant delays in shooting its second season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and quarantine mandates.

But the Sam Levinson-created drama found a way to give fans some content to tide them over until it was safe to begin Season 2 by producing two “Euphoria” specials that aired in December of 2020 and January of this year.

Both of those “Euphoria” episodes — the first of which focused on Rue and the second of which centered on Jules (Hunter Schafer) — were meant to be “bridge” installments between Season 1 and Season 2. The specials, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always” and “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” respectively, were filmed with limited cast and crew under COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Filming on “Euphoria” Season 2 finally began back in April. Viewers have been waiting ever since to find out exactly when it would premiere, seeing as those specials only gave us a tiny taste of where Rue and Jules are right now — and no real info about the show’s other characters.

And it’s been a pretty long wait, as the first season of “Euphoria” aired from June-August of 2019.

Along with Zendaya and Schafer, the drama stars Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

“Euphoria” is created, written and directed by Levinson, who executive produces alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin. Kenneth Yu serves as a producer. Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss, and Julio Perez are co-producers.

The drama is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.