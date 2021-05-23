Eurovision Winner Swears He Didn’t Snort Cocaine Ahead of Victory

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winner Måneskin’s lead singer is defending himself against those saying he snorted a line of cocaine on live TV just before the band would be declared the winners.

Over the weekend, Italy’s entry “Zitti e Buoni” (“Shut Up and Behave”) from Måneskin took home the prize, but the heavy-metal band’s excitement over participating in the international event had some speculating about what they think they saw.

The accusations came on Twitter, as video surfaced showing Damiano David ducking his head toward the table he and his bandmates were sitting at. What exactly he was doing wasn’t totally clear, but as one person wrote, “Covid-free but not cocaine-free…”

In a press conference after the band’s victory, David took the opportunity to defend himself, saying that the video actually shows him reacting to his bandmate breaking a glass.

“I don’t use drugs, please guys,” David said. “Please don’t say that, really.”

The European Broadcast Union, which organizes the Eurovision song contest every year, issued a statement on the matter, confirming that broken glass was found at the table, and revealing that David is voluntarily taking a drug test to prove his innocence.

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home,” the statement said. “This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

This weekend’s victory is the band from Rome’s first win in the contest and the third for Italy as a whole, which has been in the competition since its debut in 1956.